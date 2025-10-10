Brands
Medicare Dental & Implant Clinic offers expert, compassionate dental care led by Dr. Saptarshi Datta.
Medicare Dental & Implant Clinic is a trusted name in comprehensive oral healthcare, located in Baghajatin, Kolkata. Led by Dr. Saptarshi Datta, the clinic specializes in dental implants, cosmetic dentistry, and routine dental care, using advanced technology and personalized treatment plans. With over 27 years of experience, the clinic is known for delivering precise, comfortable, and long-lasting dental solutions. Whether you're seeking a smile makeover or expert oral surgery, Medicare Dental & Implant Clinic ensures a patient-first approach, making it one of the most recommended dental clinics in South Kolkata.
Legal Name
:
Medicare Dental Clinic
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1998
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Dr. Saptarshi Datta
1998
Company Incorporation
B2B
Providing advanced dental solutions and implant services for clinics, hospitals, and dental professionals.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Medicare Dental Clinic caters to individuals and families seeking expert dental care, advanced cosmetic treatments, and long-lasting solutions like implants for a confident, healthy smile.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
