Mediyaar Healthcare is India’s growing digital platform for at-home diagnostic testing. As an aggregator of NABL-accredited labs, we empower individuals and families to book reliable and affordable blood tests, health checkups, allergy panels, and preventive screenings — all from the convenience of their home. With a presence in over 250 cities, Mediyaar partners with trusted labs to ensure quality testing, timely reports, and seamless online booking experiences. Our mission is to simplify healthcare access, promote preventive care, and help Indians live healthier lives with actionable diagnostics. Whether it’s a basic CBC or a comprehensive allergy profile, Mediyaar makes it easy to schedule, track, and access health tests without stepping out.