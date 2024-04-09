Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Mediyaar Healthcare is a trusted aggregator of diagnostic labs offering affordable blood tests and full-body health checkups from the comfort of your home.
Mediyaar Healthcare is India’s growing digital platform for at-home diagnostic testing. As an aggregator of NABL-accredited labs, we empower individuals and families to book reliable and affordable blood tests, health checkups, allergy panels, and preventive screenings — all from the convenience of their home. With a presence in over 250 cities, Mediyaar partners with trusted labs to ensure quality testing, timely reports, and seamless online booking experiences. Our mission is to simplify healthcare access, promote preventive care, and help Indians live healthier lives with actionable diagnostics. Whether it’s a basic CBC or a comprehensive allergy profile, Mediyaar makes it easy to schedule, track, and access health tests without stepping out.
Legal Name
:
Mediyaar Healthcare
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2019
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
1.
Vineet Chauhan
2022
Product Launch
Mediyaar.com was officially launched on 5th January 2022, introducing a digital platform to simplify diagnostic services. The launch marked a step forward in providing affordable, accessible, and reliable healthcare solutions.
Started Generating Revenue
Mediyaar.com began its revenue journey with the first 4–5 successful lab test bookings, marking a small yet significant step toward building trust and expanding accessible healthcare services.
B2C
Mediyaar connects users to certified labs for fast, hassle-free, and reliable health testing.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions