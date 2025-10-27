MedPrax Biotechnologies Private Limited delivers a complete range of medical technology solutions built for hospitals, clinics, and healthcare professionals. Our work spans software, medical devices, surgical training, consultation, and logistics, all designed to make healthcare smarter and more connected. Products MedPrax HMS (Hospital Management System): An all-in-one software for hospitals and clinics to manage patients, billing, pharmacy, diagnostics, HR, and analytics. It improves efficiency, reduces paperwork, and keeps patient data secure across web and mobile platforms. MedPrax Capture: A recording and management tool for diagnostic and surgical procedures. It helps doctors and staff document surgeries and investigations in real time, storing and retrieving data safely when needed. MedPrax Report: A digital reporting solution that simplifies the creation, management, and storage of medical reports. It supports structured documentation and ensures consistency across departments. MedPrax Feedback: A feedback management system for hospitals to collect and analyze patient responses. It provides insights into patient satisfaction, helping institutions improve service quality and trust. MedPrax Market: An online platform offering a curated catalogue of medical devices and supplies. Hospitals can browse, compare, and procure verified devices from trusted manufacturers through a streamlined process. MedPrax Robotic Surgery: We support hospitals in setting up, learning, and maintaining robotic surgery systems. Our team provides technical assistance, operational support, and partnerships with international training centers to bring robotic surgery within reach for healthcare institutions. Services Advanced Surgical Training: MedPrax partners with leading medical institutions to offer specialized surgical training programs in India and abroad. These programs focus on advanced and robotic surgery, ensuring surgeons gain both theoretical and hands-on expertise. Consultation Services: We help hospitals design and redesign their infrastructure, optimize workflows, and integrate technology into their operations. Our consultation extends to hospital setup, process engineering, and digital transformation projects. Logistics and Customs Handling: MedPrax provides end-to-end logistics support for medical equipment and devices worldwide. Services include customs clearance, international forwarding, and delivery management for hospitals, distributors, and training centers. Integrated Ecosystem Every MedPrax product and service is designed to integrate with others, creating a seamless ecosystem for healthcare management. Hospitals can combine HMS, Capture, and Report modules for unified operations while relying on MedPrax Market for equipment and our logistics team for delivery and compliance. This integrated approach helps healthcare institutions save time, reduce errors, and focus more on patient care. Whether a hospital needs to implement new software, expand surgical capabilities, or import medical devices, MedPrax provides the technology and expertise to make it possible.