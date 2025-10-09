Brands
At Mega Realty, we don’t just sell properties, we help you find your perfect place to call home. With years of experience in the real estate industry, Mega Realty has built a reputation for trust, transparency, and top-tier service.
Mega Realty Max Private Limited is a reputable real estate company in Gurgaon, offering consulting services in residential and commercial projects. We use our extensive market knowledge and client-centric model in order to support our homebuyers, investors, and businesses in their property decisions. Be it to buy, sell, or invest in the best locations across Gurgaon. Mega Realty Max is able to provide you solutions with professionalism, trust, integrity, transparency, and proven results. We understand that our clients do business with us because of the services we provide and the perceived value they get from the product.
Legal Name
:
Mega Realty Max Pvt. Ltd.
Headquarters
:
Gurugram, Haryana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
2023
Company Incorporation
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
