Mela is a creative collaboration platform where brands are contextually matched with vetted writers, designers, editors, and marketers for both one off projects and fully assembled teams. By aligning brand goals and DNA with the most relevant creative talent, Mela ensures quality and speed without the inefficiencies of broad freelancer marketplaces or traditional agencies. The platform integrates proof of work portfolios, team building and collaboration tools into one seamless system. For creative professionals, Mela acts as a discovery and portfolio hub, turning their skills into sustained opportunities rather than scattered gigs. By unifying curation, collaboration and workflows, Mela is redefining how startups and mid-market brands execute their creative presence. Coming soon, Mela will expand its ecosystem to include influencers, adding a new layer of reach and impact for brands.
2024
Company Incorporation
Incorporated Mela
2025
Product Launch
Launched the V1 MVP of Mela in closed beta to secure early validation and feedback from initial brand partners and creative professionals.
Product Launch
Launched V2 with contextual matching, proof of work portfolios, and collaboration tools to expand closed beta validation.
B2B
Mela serves startups and mid-market consumer brands that need high-quality creative output to build and scale their digital presence quickly, without relying on fragmented freelancer platforms or costly agencies
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Entertainment,
FinTech,
FMCG,
Marketplace,
Media,
Real Estate,
Retail,
SaaS,
Social Media,
Tourism,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Mela empowers vetted creative professionals including writers, designers, editors and marketers to showcase proof of work, gain discovery, and unlock sustained opportunities beyond one off gigs
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
