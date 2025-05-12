Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
We're developing nano-biomaterials for advanced bleeding control and wound management applications to impact 700M+ lives.
We're developing nano-materials for rapid bleeding control and wound management to potentially impact over 700 million injured people annually worldwide. Uncontrolled bleeding in hospital, military, and civilian settings kills more than 6 million lives annually, surpassing HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Our first product, born from my master’s research project, can stop severe bleeding within a minute of application. Backed by ICMR, DRDO, BIRAC, MassChallenge Israel, our innovation is designed for emergency use by anyone, anywhere. With 70+ years of combined research experience & 11 patents across 7 regions, we aim to make life-saving solutions as acces-sible as fire extinguishers.
2021
Raised Funding
We raised $400K in SAFE from GoAhead ventures, a silicon valley based investment firm. It came at a time, when we just had less than 5 lakhs left in the bank and we were going though our large animal trial for validating the product's efficacy.
2025
Product Launch
After validating StopBleed both in terms of efficacy and safety, we initiated a controlled pilot study at Sanjay Gandhi Institute of Trauma & Orthopaedics for patients with moderate to severe bleeding.
2026
Started Generating Revenue
Although the indicated date is not accurate, we're hopeful that, by next year January we'll start generating revenue. Our manufacturing facility have been audited by CDSCO in September and currently we're waiting for the approval.
B2B
At present, we're targeting the emergency and trauma care segment -- pre-hospital, military, and hospital settings to rapidly control severe bleeding within the golden hour.
Client Segment
:
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Life Sciences
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions