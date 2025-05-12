We're developing nano-materials for rapid bleeding control and wound management to potentially impact over 700 million injured people annually worldwide. Uncontrolled bleeding in hospital, military, and civilian settings kills more than 6 million lives annually, surpassing HIV, tuberculosis, and malaria combined. Our first product, born from my master’s research project, can stop severe bleeding within a minute of application. Backed by ICMR, DRDO, BIRAC, MassChallenge Israel, our innovation is designed for emergency use by anyone, anywhere. With 70+ years of combined research experience & 11 patents across 7 regions, we aim to make life-saving solutions as acces-sible as fire extinguishers.