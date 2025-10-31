Brands
MirrorFly provides Chat, AI Moderation, Activity Feeds, Video & Audio
At MirrorFly, we make it easier for businesses to bring real-time conversations to life. Our platform provides everything you need to add Chat, AI Moderation, Activity Feeds, Video, and Audio into your apps with ease. Whether you’re building a healthcare platform, an e-learning solution, a social community, or an enterprise tool, MirrorFly gives you the flexibility to customize and scale communication the way you need. With powerful APIs and SDKs, you can launch faster, reduce complexity and deliver smooth, low latency experiences your users will love. From startups to global brands, companies trust MirrorFly to create more engaging, secure, and connected digital experiences across web and mobile.
2018
Started Generating Revenue
B2B
MirrorFly empowers businesses across healthcare, education, social networking, and enterprises to integrate scalable in-app communication with chat, video, audio, and AI moderation while delivering secure real-time experiences for their users.
Client Segment
:
Communication,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
FinTech,
Gaming,
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
IaaS,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
MirrorFly’s target customers are app owners, product teams, and developers who want to enrich their platforms with seamless in-app chat, video, audio, and AI-powered features to boost engagement, security, and real-time user experiences.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
