Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Moblics is an innovative LED lighting brand offering eco-friendly, energy-efficient bulbs with advanced PCB technology for enhanced durability, superior brightness, and reliable performance, designed to brighten homes and businesses while reducing energy use and environmental impact.
Moblics is a forward-thinking LED lighting brand dedicated to delivering high-quality, energy-efficient lighting solutions that combine innovation with sustainability. Our products feature advanced printed circuit board (PCB) technology, ensuring exceptional durability, heat dissipation, and consistent performance over time. Designed with eco-consciousness at the core, Moblics LED bulbs significantly reduce energy consumption compared to traditional lighting, contributing to lower electricity bills and a smaller carbon footprint. With superior brightness and color accuracy, our lights are ideal for both residential and commercial spaces, enhancing ambiance while providing reliable illumination. We prioritize cutting-edge design, rigorous quality control, and environmental responsibility to empower customers with efficient, long-lasting lighting that supports a greener future. Moblics is committed to merging technology and sustainability to brighten lives worldwide.
2025
Started Generating Revenue
An industry-focused event showcasing the latest innovations in LED lighting and PCB technology, connecting manufacturers, distributors, and tech enthusiasts to explore energy-efficient solutions and business opportunities.
B2B
Moblics focuses on manufacturing and supplying high-quality LED lighting and printed circuit boards (PCBs) for residential, commercial, and industrial applications, delivering energy-efficient and reliable electronic solutions across India.
Client Segment
:
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers include LED manufacturers, lighting solution providers, electronics OEMs, distributors, and government or corporate buyers seeking reliable, energy-efficient, and cost-effective lighting and PCB solutions across India.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.