Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
MOKSH Academy is an EdTech platform delivering result-focused online coaching for USMLE, FMGE/NExT, and German language, with live classes, mock tests, and personalized mentorship.
MOKSH Academy is a learner-first EdTech platform for medical and study-abroad aspirants. We deliver structured, outcome-driven online coaching for USMLE Step 1/2 CK, FMGE/NExT, and German language (A1–B2). Our model blends daily live classes, small-batch mentorship, doubt-clearing, and recordings with a modern LMS that tracks progress, practice time, and accuracy. Students get curated notes, Q-banks mapped to exam blueprints, full-length mocks, and exam-day strategies focused on interpretation and elimination. Courses are taught by experienced physicians and Goethe-certified trainers, with flexible weekday/weekend schedules and transparent pricing. Beyond classes, we guide learners on profiles, timelines, and next steps so they can move confidently from preparation to results. Trusted by thousands of students, MOKSH Academy stands for clear teaching, disciplined planning, and measurable outcomes.
Legal Name
:
MOKSH Academy
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2018
No. of Employees
:
1000+
Core Team
:
2018
Company Incorporation
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.