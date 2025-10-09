Brands
Mozart Vitrified Pvt. Ltd., India's most preferred premium full body vitrified tiles composer.
Mozart is a family-run business that started manufacturing tiles in 1975 and has since grown bigger and stronger. Now, the second and third generations of our family are carrying forward the legacy with their hard work, innovative vision, and encouragement from our loyal customers.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
