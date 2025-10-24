Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Best MRI Scan in Nagpur
Best MRI Scan Centre in Nagpur for all MRI, CT Scan and PET Scans. Get most comfortable MRI scan at best price with free pick and drop facility within the city.
2025
Company Incorporation
Free Camp for the Patients
B2B
MRI and CT Scan Services
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Patient seeking for MRI and CT scans
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions