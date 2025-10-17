Brands
Advocate Rajiv Rajpurohit is the best divorce lawyer in Ahmedabad, specializing in mutual consent divorce, NRI divorce cases, and family law matters.
As a leading NRI mutual consent lawyer in Ahmedabad, he provides expert legal support in family court cases, child custody, maintenance & alimony, adoption, and guardianship. He also handles domestic violence cases, judicial separation, and 498-A criminal trials. As a top mutual consent divorce lawyer in Ahmedabad, he represents clients in the High Court of Gujarat. For expert legal help, contact Advocate Rajiv Rajpurohit, a trusted NRI divorce lawyer in Ahmedabad and family lawyer in Ahmedabad.
Legal Name
:
Mutual Consent Divorces
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2013
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2013
Company Incorporation
Eleqt is redefining the premium chauffeur-driven ride experience by blending unmatched global luxury standards with the warmth and precision of India’s finest signature hospitality ethos; designed for discerning clientele, including CXOs, HNIs, modern enterprises & elite urban travelers.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
