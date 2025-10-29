Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
MyManah is an emotion-tech platform combining emotion-adaptive AI (Manai), clinician workflows, and institutional dashboards to deliver accessible, culturally-relevant mental health care—online and offline—bridging AI scalability with human therapy for preventive, measurable outcomes.
MyManah transforms mental health care by building an emotion-tech ecosystem that combines adaptive AI, clinician workflows, and institutional analytics to fix access, engagement, and efficiency gaps. At the center is Manai — an emotion-adaptive companion that learns a user’s baseline via secure journaling, conversational signals, and wearable inputs, creating an Emotion Twin that detects early drift. The Mental Health Index (MHI) quantifies wellbeing longitudinally so clinicians and institutions spot trends before crises. Crucially, MyManah automates low-value clinician work: Manai generates concise, encrypted chat + journal summaries, auto-tags risk signals, schedules follow-ups, and pre-populates clinical notes — reducing admin time and enabling therapists to focus on high-impact care. For low-connectivity contexts we ship offline AI: compact, energy-efficient models run on device (lite inference), offering core conversational support, mood detection, guided exercises and offline journaling. Offline sessions synchronize securely when online, ensuring continuity, privacy, and minimal data cost. A hybrid inference model uses local processing for routine tasks and cloud GPUs for complex personalization, balancing latency, cost, and accuracy. For institutions, MyManah provides privacy-first dashboards with anonymized cohort insights, crisis escalation, and ROI metrics. Our patent-pending stack (Emotion Twin, MHI, Mood-Responsive UI) plus RCI-verified clinical content creates a defensible moat. By merging scalable offline/online AI facilitation with human oversight and measurable outcomes, MyManah shifts care from reactive to preventive and makes mental health truly accessible.
Legal Name
:
MYMANAH PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
MyManah, incorporated on 17 July 2025, is India’s first emotion-tech mental health ecosystem, blending AI, journaling, and therapy into a unified platform to make care accessible, affordable, and measurable for individuals and institutions.
B2B
MyManah targets schools, corporates, hospitals, and clinics seeking scalable mental health solutions, offering AI-driven dashboards, therapist integration, and measurable well-being outcomes at affordable institutional pricing.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
MyManah’s target customers are youth, parents, and professionals seeking affordable, stigma-free, and accessible mental health care through AI, journaling, and therapy—delivered in a culturally relevant, engaging, and measurable ecosystem.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions