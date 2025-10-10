Brands
""Welcome to Nakshatra Namaha Creations. We are a prominent Website development company based in Bangalore that specialises in various digital services. The company is recognised as one of the region's best website and mobile app developers, offering tailored solutions that cater to businesses unique needs. Nakshatra Namaha Creations provides a comprehensive suite of services, including: ✅ Website Development including WordPress Website, Ecommerce Website, Node JS Website and React JS Website ✅ Mobile App Development, including Node JS Website and React Native App Development, and Flutter App Development ✅ Digital Marketing, including Search Engine Optimization and Social Media Marketing ✅ Corporate Ad Film Making ✅ 2D Animation ✅ Graphic Design ✅ B2B Marketing Services Since its inception in 2015, Nakshatra Namaha Creations has completed over 890+ projects across four countries, demonstrating a solid track record in delivering quality digital solutions. With a focus on creativity, innovation, and high-quality results, Nakshatra Namaha Creations aims to be the preferred partner for businesses seeking to thrive in the digital landscape. Their extensive service offerings and proven expertise position them as a leader in the software development sector in Bangalore.""
2015
Founding Team Hired
Company Incorporation
We bring your digital dreams to life through website development & mobile app development. Our team of expert developers specializes in creating bespoke, user-centric websites development & mobile app development that elevate your business.
B2B
Nakshatra Namaha Creations specializes in delivering custom website and mobile app development solutions for B2B clients, empowering businesses across industries in India to enhance their digital presence, streamline operations, and boost growth with cutting-edge technology and personalized service.
Client Segment
:
AdTech,
Analytics & BI,
Direct-To-Consumer Brands,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
Events,
Marketplace,
Media,
Security,
Services,
Social Media,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Nakshatra Namaha Creations serves individual entrepreneurs, startups, and small businesses seeking affordable, user-friendly website and mobile app development services to establish a strong online presence, engage customers effectively, and grow their brand with easy-to-use digital solutions.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
