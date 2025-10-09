Navmarg Research & Innovation Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2023, is a student startup from Manipal Academy of Higher Education built on five years of rigorous R&D in applied sciences. Recognized by DPIIT India, Startup Bihar, and MSME India, Navmarg addresses water quality challenges with scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable WASH solutions. Operating in Patna and Manipal, the company is incubated at MUTBI Manipal and has graduated from FITT-IIT Delhi and NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore. Navmarg is developing its flagship METAL® technology for magnetic arsenic removal from drinking water and continues research in safe water and sustainable technologies to meet emerging market needs.