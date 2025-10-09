Brands
Leading Scientific Pathways to Safe Water and Sustainable Technologies
Navmarg Research & Innovation Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2023, is a student startup from Manipal Academy of Higher Education built on five years of rigorous R&D in applied sciences. Recognized by DPIIT India, Startup Bihar, and MSME India, Navmarg addresses water quality challenges with scalable, cost-effective, and sustainable WASH solutions. Operating in Patna and Manipal, the company is incubated at MUTBI Manipal and has graduated from FITT-IIT Delhi and NSRCEL, IIM Bangalore. Navmarg is developing its flagship METAL® technology for magnetic arsenic removal from drinking water and continues research in safe water and sustainable technologies to meet emerging market needs.
2025
Product Launch
The commercial design finalization and initial market entry for METAL® arsenic-removal units are underway across pilot locations.
2026
Started Generating Revenue
Pilot installations in 50+ schools/PHCs under CSR partnerships to validate METAL® units and collect user feedback.
Raised Funding
We will move for the investment up to 4.5cr.
B2B
Water utilities, government agencies, and industrial clients seeking advanced, scalable solutions for specific water contaminant purification, monitoring, and environmental sustainability.
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Machine Learning,
Manufacturing,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Currently, our flagship and ready-to-deploy product for arsenic removal targets individuals residing in 221 arsenic-affected districts in India, as well as communities across South Asia and North America.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
