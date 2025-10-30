Brands
Leading provider of ERP, Cloud, AI, and Data Analytics solutions for digital transformation.
Founded in 2007 by a team of visionary engineers, Neolysi first specialised in embedded systems and assembly-level precision. As the technology landscape evolved, the company expanded into C, C++, Java, .NET applications and eventually into enterprise systems and cloud services. Today, Neolysi is a trusted partner in large-scale ERP implementations—particularly SAP Business One—as well as custom AI and cloud-native solutions. With the philosophy Intelligence Applied and the belief that for robust systems, continuous evolution is key, Neolysi crafts adaptive, future-ready platforms that grow with business. Located in Chennai, India, the company serves global clients seeking operational excellence through digital transformation.
Legal Name
:
Neolysi Technologies Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2007
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2007
Company Incorporation
B2B
Enterprises with annual revenue over $5 million, with Global presence.
Client Segment
:
Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
