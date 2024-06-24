Brands
NeuroLinkX helps enterprises leapfrog legacy IT with AI-native solutions, reducing modernization timelines by over 60% using Next.js, cloud-native architecture, and intelligent automation.
NeuroLinkX is an AI-first IT services company on a mission to help enterprises compete globally by replacing outdated, slow IT transformation methods with fast, intelligent, and scalable solutions. Using a proprietary AI-native playbook built on Next.js, cloud-native design, and intelligent automation, we enable mid-market enterprises to modernize up to 60% faster, reduce operational costs, and achieve real-time decision-making. From manufacturing to finance, our solutions help businesses cut latency, increase agility, and gain a competitive edge over industry giants. We are committed to creating the next generation of enterprise IT — one that prioritizes speed, intelligence, and measurable business outcomes.
2025
Company Incorporation
NeuroLinkX officially incorporated with a vision to help enterprises leapfrog legacy IT using AI-native, cloud-first solutions that deliver measurable business outcomes.
Product Launch
Launched our AI orchestration framework built on Next.js, enabling enterprises to modernize up to 60% faster with real-time decision-making capabilities.
Started Generating Revenue
Secured our first enterprise clients in manufacturing and services sectors, delivering projects that cut decision latency by 45% and boosted operational agility.
B2B
Mid-market and enterprise organizations seeking faster, AI-driven digital transformation to replace outdated IT systems and gain real-time operational intelligence.
Client Segment

Analytics & BI,
Enterprise Tech,
IaaS,
Machine Learning,
SaaS,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies

Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography

B2C
Small teams, professionals, and tech-savvy individuals seeking AI-powered, plug-and-play tools to modernize workflows, gain real-time insights, and boost productivity without heavy infrastructure.
User Age

Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income

Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location

