Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
NexEra People is a people-first HR partner helping startups and SMEs scale with structured HR, payroll, compliance, and staffing solutions – Together Towards Tomorrow.
NexEra People is a people-first HR solutions partner built on over two decades of leadership experience in scaling organizations. Founded with the vision “Together Towards Tomorrow”, we support startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises by simplifying and structuring their HR journey. Our services span across the full HR spectrum—Startup Enabler Support, Fractional HR, HR Outsourcing, Payroll Outsourcing, Licensing & Registrations, Staffing Solutions, and Advisory Services. With deep expertise in compliance, process design, and people operations, we enable businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their HR systems run seamlessly. The company is co-founded by Raghavendra Mesta, who played a pivotal role in building Fidelis Technology Services from the ground up into a 3,000+ employee organization over 20 years, and Divya J, a data-driven leader with global project management experience in pharmaceutical data analytics. At NexEra People, we go beyond being a service provider—we act as an extension of your team, combining business acumen, people strategy, and compliance expertise to help organizations build sustainable growth.
Legal Name
:
NexEra People Solutions Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Bengaluru, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2015
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
Core Team
:
B2B
We partner with startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises across industries that seek structured HR, payroll, compliance, and staffing support to scale their business with efficiency and confidence.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
AgriTech,
Analytics & BI,
Communication,
Consumer,
Enterprise Tech,
Entertainment,
FinTech,
FMCG,
FoodTech,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Life Sciences,
Manufacturing,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Services,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.