NexEra People is a people-first HR solutions partner built on over two decades of leadership experience in scaling organizations. Founded with the vision “Together Towards Tomorrow”, we support startups, SMEs, and growing enterprises by simplifying and structuring their HR journey. Our services span across the full HR spectrum—Startup Enabler Support, Fractional HR, HR Outsourcing, Payroll Outsourcing, Licensing & Registrations, Staffing Solutions, and Advisory Services. With deep expertise in compliance, process design, and people operations, we enable businesses to focus on growth while we ensure their HR systems run seamlessly. The company is co-founded by Raghavendra Mesta, who played a pivotal role in building Fidelis Technology Services from the ground up into a 3,000+ employee organization over 20 years, and Divya J, a data-driven leader with global project management experience in pharmaceutical data analytics. At NexEra People, we go beyond being a service provider—we act as an extension of your team, combining business acumen, people strategy, and compliance expertise to help organizations build sustainable growth.