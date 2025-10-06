Brands
Next Gen Software Hub Pvt. Ltd. is a technology and software development company based in Patna, India. The company offers a wide range of IT services and is focused on delivering innovative, customized software solutions to businesses and individuals.
Key Services Offered: Custom Software Development Development of tailored software solutions based on client needs. Scalable, secure, and performance-oriented systems. Web and Mobile App Development Modern web design and development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, etc.). Android and iOS mobile application development using platforms like Flutter or React Native. IT Consulting Strategic guidance for businesses on how to best use IT to meet their goals. System architecture planning, workflow optimization, and digital transformation. Internship & Training Programs Offers tech internships and training programs for students and freshers. Covers areas like web development, app development, and programming with mentorship. Digital Solutions for Startups & SMEs Helps startups and small businesses get their digital presence established
Headquarters
:
Patna, Bihar, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
