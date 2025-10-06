Key Services Offered: Custom Software Development Development of tailored software solutions based on client needs. Scalable, secure, and performance-oriented systems. Web and Mobile App Development Modern web design and development (HTML, CSS, JavaScript, React, etc.). Android and iOS mobile application development using platforms like Flutter or React Native. IT Consulting Strategic guidance for businesses on how to best use IT to meet their goals. System architecture planning, workflow optimization, and digital transformation. Internship & Training Programs Offers tech internships and training programs for students and freshers. Covers areas like web development, app development, and programming with mentorship. Digital Solutions for Startups & SMEs Helps startups and small businesses get their digital presence established