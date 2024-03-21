Brands
AI-powered interview and assessment platform
Niyuk is an AI-powered interview and assessment platform designed to help recruiters and staffing agencies hire smarter, faster, and fairer. Built with a recruiter-first approach, Niyuk automates resume screening, AI-driven interviews, and skill assessments, saving up to 70% of hiring time and cutting recruitment costs by over 80%. The platform ensures fairness and consistency by eliminating bias and delivering data-driven candidate evaluations. With 24/7 availability, recruiters can interview across time zones without scheduling conflicts. Niyuk is also highly scalable, making it the perfect solution for startups, agencies, and global enterprises. Guided by the philosophy of Human + AI collaboration, we let AI handle the repetitive tasks while recruiters make the final decisions. Today, Niyuk is trusted by companies across India, the US, UK, Canada, and UAE, redefining recruitment with speed, efficiency, and fairness.
Legal Name
:
Niyuk
Headquarters
:
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
2024
Founding Team Hired
2025
Product Launch
B2B
Niyuk empowers recruitment agencies and HR teams with AI-powered interviews and assessments, helping them hire faster, reduce costs, eliminate bias, and scale hiring efficiently across industries and geographies.
Client Segment
:
Recruitment,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
