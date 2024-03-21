Niyuk is an AI-powered interview and assessment platform designed to help recruiters and staffing agencies hire smarter, faster, and fairer. Built with a recruiter-first approach, Niyuk automates resume screening, AI-driven interviews, and skill assessments, saving up to 70% of hiring time and cutting recruitment costs by over 80%. The platform ensures fairness and consistency by eliminating bias and delivering data-driven candidate evaluations. With 24/7 availability, recruiters can interview across time zones without scheduling conflicts. Niyuk is also highly scalable, making it the perfect solution for startups, agencies, and global enterprises. Guided by the philosophy of Human + AI collaboration, we let AI handle the repetitive tasks while recruiters make the final decisions. Today, Niyuk is trusted by companies across India, the US, UK, Canada, and UAE, redefining recruitment with speed, efficiency, and fairness.