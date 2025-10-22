Brands
Top-quality dental treatment in Nizampet
If you're looking for top-quality dental treatment in Nizampet, NizampetDentist.com is your premier destination. Led by the skilled Dr. Sri Lakshmi, the clinic offers comprehensive services—ranging from root canal therapy and dental implants to braces, cosmetic dentistry, and children’s dental care. With modern equipment like 3D imaging, digital X-rays, and a patient-first approach, they deliver comfortable, effective, and personalized care for every smile.
1989
Started Generating Revenue
B2B
Our target customers are families and individuals in Nizampet and surrounding areas who seek high-quality, affordable dental treatments ranging from preventive care to advanced cosmetic and implant dentistry.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Travel/Hospitality,
Social Media
Target Companies
:
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We operate in the dental healthcare segment, specializing in comprehensive oral care services including general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, orthodontics, implants, and family dental care in Hyderabad.
User Age
:
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.