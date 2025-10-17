Brands
Nuwe Perfumes is a niche artisan fragrance house, handcrafting unique scents that celebrate individuality — Your Fragrance, Your Stories.
NUWE Perfumes – Your Fragrance, Your Stories Founded by women with a passion for artisan perfumery, NUWE was born from the desire to bring light, positivity, and elegance into everyday life and special occasions. We believe fragrance is more than scent it is an emotion, a memory, a story. Our handcrafted collection includes niche-inspired, long-lasting perfumes, Arabic attars, and luxury bakhoor made with imported oils. Designed to uplift moods, comfort, and inspire, each bottle blends tradition with modern artistry, offering affordable luxury perfumes. From daily wear to thoughtful gifts for any festivals, NUWE is where your fragrance becomes your story.
Legal Name
:
Nuwe Perfumes
Headquarters
:
Calicut, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.