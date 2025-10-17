Brands
Nxcar is a used car transaction platform empowering India's independent used car dealers with access to verified inventory, embedded financing, and value added services.
Nxcar is a used car transaction platform that offer C2B auctions and B2C listings to India's 15,000+ independent used car dealers. It challenges the market structure with a collaborative, asset-light model that provides dealers transparent access to a nationwide pool of verified inventory, backed by 250-point inspections, and enable them to offer used car loans, insurance and warranty to their customers through Nxcar App. Its core value lies in embedded financial tools, including a 15-day "buy now, pay later" credit facility and on demand extended inventory funding aiming to decentralise the market and foster dealer success.
2023
Raised Funding
Raised 2.3 Mn USD for building Nxcar transaction platform , started offering financing tools to dealers
2025
Started Generating Revenue
Reached Rs 60 Cr in first full year revenue
Product Launch
Launched C2B Auction platform for offering verified inventory from individual sellers to dealers
B2B
Independent Used Car Dealers in India, Banks and NBFcs in Auto Lending
Client Segment
:
FinTech,
Marketplace,
Mobility / Transportation,
Retail,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Existing and Potential Car Buyers
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
