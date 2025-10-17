Nxcar is a used car transaction platform that offer C2B auctions and B2C listings to India's 15,000+ independent used car dealers. It challenges the market structure with a collaborative, asset-light model that provides dealers transparent access to a nationwide pool of verified inventory, backed by 250-point inspections, and enable them to offer used car loans, insurance and warranty to their customers through Nxcar App. Its core value lies in embedded financial tools, including a 15-day "buy now, pay later" credit facility and on demand extended inventory funding aiming to decentralise the market and foster dealer success.