We source jewellery from key artisans and focus on the seasonality of the requirement for our clients.
Odara means "a beautiful woman" and thus our designs are inspired to create a beautiful you. We source jewellery from key artisans and focus on the seasonality of the requirement for our clients. For More Details Contact us - 91- 9899323365 Now.
Legal Name
:
Odarasite
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2020
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1.
Dimple Chawla
2020
