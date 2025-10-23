Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
OLIXO Perfume is revolutionizing the fragrance industry with the world’s first perfume vending machine concept – a bold innovation that makes luxury scents accessible, fun, and unforgettable for everyone.
OLIXO Perfume, by AMB Innovation Pvt. Ltd., is revolutionizing the fragrance industry with a bold and fresh concept – the world’s first perfume vending kiosk. Our vision is to make premium-quality, long-lasting fragrances easily accessible to everyone in a unique ‘try & buy’ experience. Manufactured with international-grade ingredients sourced from Switzerland, OLIXO perfumes are crafted to deliver luxury at affordable prices. Through our innovative kiosks placed in salons, fashion stores, and lifestyle hubs, we bring an exciting, interactive way for customers to discover and enjoy perfumes. With a strong focus on quality, creativity, and customer experience, OLIXO Perfume is not just a brand but a new-age fragrance movement designed to make everyday life more memorable and refreshing.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.