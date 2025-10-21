Brands
Auraxon Innovations Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognized startup headquartered in Prayagraj, has launched OmSetu, a devotion-first mobile app for followers of Sanatan Dharma. Our MVP is the Mala Jaap feature — a beautifully crafted digital 108-bead mala that allows devotees to perform Naam Jaap anytime, anywhere, with complete focus and simplicity. Built with modern tech, yet rooted in timeless tradition, OmSetu transforms smartphones into personal tools of daily devotion. Users can track their chanting, stay disciplined in practice, for spiritual consistency. Unlike astrology or prediction apps, OmSetu is 100% bhakti-driven, distraction-free, and designed for authenticity.
Legal Name
:
Auraxon Innovations Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2024
Company Incorporation
Auraxon Innovations Private Limited incorporated with registered Headquarter office in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh.
B2C
Hindus & Sanatan Dharma followers, age 18–55, both in India & global diaspora. Users already inclined toward daily chanting, but struggling with discipline. Digital-savvy devotees looking for simple, authentic tools without superstition.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
