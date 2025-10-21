Auraxon Innovations Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognized startup headquartered in Prayagraj, has launched OmSetu, a devotion-first mobile app for followers of Sanatan Dharma. Our MVP is the Mala Jaap feature — a beautifully crafted digital 108-bead mala that allows devotees to perform Naam Jaap anytime, anywhere, with complete focus and simplicity. Built with modern tech, yet rooted in timeless tradition, OmSetu transforms smartphones into personal tools of daily devotion. Users can track their chanting, stay disciplined in practice, for spiritual consistency. Unlike astrology or prediction apps, OmSetu is 100% bhakti-driven, distraction-free, and designed for authenticity.