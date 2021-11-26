OPIN Solutions is a global analytics and digital consulting firm that empowers businesses to make smarter decisions with data. We specialize in end-to-end analytics implementation, tracking infrastructure, reporting automation, and performance optimization. Our team combines technical expertise with strategic thinking to deliver systems that are not just insightful—but actionable and aligned with business goals. Whether you're a startup or an enterprise, we help you unlock your next level of growth with clean, connected, and contextual data. From consulting and setup to visualization and optimization, we simplify the complex and enable our clients to scale faster and more confidently in a data-driven world.