Oppam is a trusted online counselling and therapy platform that connects you with qualified Malayalam-speaking psychologists.
Oppam Wellness is a holistic Malayalam online counselling platform dedicated to promoting mental health and emotional healing among Malayalis worldwide. We believe therapy should be simple, safe, and stigma-free. At Oppam, certified clinical and counselling psychologists provide professional help through online sessions in Malayalam, English, and other Indian languages. Our services include individual therapy, couple counselling, sexual wellness therapy, and mental health support for NRIs, students, and working professionals. Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, burnout, trauma, or relationship conflicts, Oppam offers compassionate, personalized therapy that fits your lifestyle and language comfort.
Legal Name
:
Oppam Online Counselling
Headquarters
:
Kozhikode, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2023
No. of Employees
:
41 to 60
Core Team
:
2024
Started Generating Revenue
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
