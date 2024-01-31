Oppam Wellness is a holistic Malayalam online counselling platform dedicated to promoting mental health and emotional healing among Malayalis worldwide. We believe therapy should be simple, safe, and stigma-free. At Oppam, certified clinical and counselling psychologists provide professional help through online sessions in Malayalam, English, and other Indian languages. Our services include individual therapy, couple counselling, sexual wellness therapy, and mental health support for NRIs, students, and working professionals. Whether you’re struggling with anxiety, depression, burnout, trauma, or relationship conflicts, Oppam offers compassionate, personalized therapy that fits your lifestyle and language comfort.