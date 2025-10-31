Brands
Orbit Standard is a dynamic global business and economic news platform committed to delivering accurate, timely, and insightful reporting. We cover a wide range of topics, including markets, finance, startups, technology, policy, and global affairs, offering our readers a comprehensive perspective on the ever-evolving economic landscape. Backed by a team of experienced journalists and analysts, Orbit Standard provides in-depth analysis, expert opinions, and exclusive stories to keep decision-makers, entrepreneurs, and professionals informed and empowered. Our mission is to simplify complex economic trends and make high-quality business journalism accessible to a global audience. Whether it's breaking news, market movements, or emerging opportunities, Orbit Standard strives to be the trusted source for reliable information and meaningful insights in today’s fast-paced world.
Legal Name
:
YAAS Fork Group Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Cooch Behar, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
61 to 100
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.