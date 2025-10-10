Brands
Simplifying Organization Management
Our AI-native platform eliminates the typical setup nightmare. Instead of weeks configuring policies and workflows, our intelligent assistant gets you fully operational in under 5 minutes with industry-standard rules, regional compliance, and automated processes. Everything centers around your employees - their leave patterns, equipment assignments, salary increments, and expense reimbursements. Our AI handles policy generation, receipt OCR, pattern analysis, and compliance updates automatically.
Legal Name
:
Getorgos Technologies private limited
Headquarters
:
Hyderabad, Telangana, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
Founding Team Hired
Product Launch
B2B
Startup and Medium scale business
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
AdTech,
Enterprise Tech,
SaaS,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
