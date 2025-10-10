Orren Creations Private Limited is a DPIIT-recognized startup focused on redefining music experiences for India. Our flagship product, Trio Music, is a unique, user-centric music application that allows users to set any specific line of their favorite song as a personalized caller tune — a first in India. We aim to blend emotion, technology, and entertainment by offering regional content, AI-powered personalization, and innovative features like in-app wallpapers, referrals, and emotional AI assistants. Orren’s mission is to become India’s go-to music platform, serving millions of users with premium music, smart tools, and rich, culturally rooted experiences. With a strong vision and early product traction, we are now raising funds and scaling Trio Music across the nation.