Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Orren Creations Private Limited is a DPIIT-recognized Indian startup building Trio Music — a unique music app that lets users set their favorite song line as a caller tune and offers a rich, personalized listening experience.
Orren Creations Private Limited is a DPIIT-recognized startup focused on redefining music experiences for India. Our flagship product, Trio Music, is a unique, user-centric music application that allows users to set any specific line of their favorite song as a personalized caller tune — a first in India. We aim to blend emotion, technology, and entertainment by offering regional content, AI-powered personalization, and innovative features like in-app wallpapers, referrals, and emotional AI assistants. Orren’s mission is to become India’s go-to music platform, serving millions of users with premium music, smart tools, and rich, culturally rooted experiences. With a strong vision and early product traction, we are now raising funds and scaling Trio Music across the nation.
Legal Name
:
ORREN CREATIONS PRIVATE LIMITED
Headquarters
:
Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Company Incorporation
We are applying for Meta ad credits to scale Trio Music, a DPIIT-recognized startup. The credits will help us reach our target users, promote our unique caller tune feature, and drive early adoption through effective digital campaigns.
B2B
Our target business segment includes telecom operators, VAS aggregators, and music rights holders seeking innovative caller tune solutions, regional content distribution, and AI-powered music personalization to enhance user engagement and revenue.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Media
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are music lovers across India who want to personalize their caller tunes, enjoy regional and trending music, and experience an AI-powered, ad-free, and affordable music streaming service with emotional and social connection features.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions