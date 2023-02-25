Brands
Paam Construction is an Interior Design and Civil Construction firm based in Mumbai, India.
Paam Construction was established to provide Home Construction and Home Renovation solutions. With a team of skilled professionals, they are giving the best possible solutions to their customers. They believe in complete transparency in all their dealings. They have a diversified experience in all the home construction solutions. They focus mainly on the home interior, home renovation, modular kitchen, modular furniture, and all the areas which are user specific.
Legal Name
:
Paam Construction
Headquarters
:
Mumbai, Maharashtra , India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2017
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
1.
Akhilesh Mishra
Co-Founder
2017
Company Incorporation
2019
Founding Team Hired
Akhilesh Mishra founded Paam Construction on 2017.
B2C
We are One-stop solutions for all home interior designs at affordable prices.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
