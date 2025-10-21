Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Parashift Technologies: Innovative web, app, and digital marketing solutions for growth.
Parashift Technologies is a leading digital solutions company dedicated to helping businesses thrive in the digital era. We specialize in web development, app development, digital marketing, and eLearning solutions, providing end-to-end services tailored to each client’s unique needs. Our team of experienced professionals combines creativity, technology, and strategy to deliver innovative solutions that drive growth, enhance online presence, and improve user engagement. We have successfully served clients across diverse industries, including logistics, real estate, engineering, pharma, and SaaS. At Parashift Technologies, we focus on customer-centric approaches, measurable results, and cutting-edge solutions to ensure every project adds tangible value. Our commitment to excellence, innovation, and client success sets us apart in the competitive digital landscape.
B2B
Parashift Technologies provides innovative digital solutions, including web, app, and marketing services, tailored for businesses seeking growth, efficiency, and a strong online presence across diverse industries.
Client Segment
:
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
SaaS
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions
Sociomix is a global blogging and social storytelling platform that empowers creators to share thoughtful, long-form, and bias-free content across diverse topics like art, lifestyle, entertainment, and social issues. With multilingual support and AI-powered translation tools, it fosters a respectful, inclusive community focused on meaningful dialogue and genuine connection, enabling users worldwide to express ideas without language barriers or algorithmic constraints.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
JM-Origin Technosoft Pvt. Ltd., founded in 2007, has been dedicated to delivering innovative software that drives business growth and operational efficiency. Over the years, the company has built a strong reputation for creating solutions that adapt to the evolving needs of diverse industries.
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.