PatrikaTimes.in is trusted source for the latest news and trending stories across Business, India, covering politics, entertainment, technology, automobiles, and more all in one place.
PatrikaTimes.in is an emerging digital news platform committed to delivering sharp, reliable, and engaging content across categories like business , entertainment, technology, automobiles, business, and more. Designed for today’s fast-moving generation, it offers both depth and speed keeping readers informed with factual updates and insightful analysis. With a growing presence in multiple languages including Hindi and English, Patrika Times bridges local stories with national narratives. The platform’s mission is to inform, empower, and spark meaningful conversations through quality journalism that goes beyond headlines. Whether it’s breaking news or trending topics, PatrikaTimes.in ensures every story matters and reaches the audience in a crisp, user-friendly format.
B2B
PatrikaTimes.in targets digital advertisers, content distributors, and media partners seeking high-engagement placement across a diverse, news-hungry Indian audience through credible, multi-category content in Hindi, English and Bengali.
Client Segment
:
Entertainment,
Events,
Media,
Services
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
PatrikaTimes.in caters to curious, news-savvy readers across India who seek fast, reliable updates and engaging stories on politics, entertainment, tech, automobiles, and more—in both Hindi, English and Bengali.
User Age
:
18 to 25
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
