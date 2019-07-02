Brands
Pavan Groups is the best oil & food manufacturer in Kerala
We deliver authentic Kerala flavours and health to your kitchen with a pure range of food products. We passionately uphold a commitment to Quality and Health, proudly serving households for over 70 years with our products nurtured naturally. Our prime aim is to maintain this legacy by offering superior products and promoting awareness about the myriad health benefits of using the right oils for diverse needs.
Legal Name
:
Pavan Foods
Headquarters
:
Ernakulam, Kerala, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1950
No. of Employees
:
251 to 500
Core Team
:
1950
Company Incorporation
B2B
We are focusing on the businesses that need Kerala touch foods and good quality oils.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Events,
FoodTech,
Manufacturing
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
We are focusing on the customer who need a Kerala touch in their kitchen.
User Age
:
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income
Location
:
