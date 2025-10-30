Welcome to PetFriendlyPlaces, where every journey is better with your furry friends by your side. Our story began with four incredible dogs. Captain, Kimchi, Apple, and Rustie—who decided that the world needed a place where pet owners could find the best dog-friendly places to visit. We wanted to make it easier for dog lovers to discover pet-friendly hotels, restaurants, parks, and more. After all, if our dogs are going to be part of the adventure, we wanted to make sure they could enjoy it just as much as we do!