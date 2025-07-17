Tendryl Products is building India’s first hyperlocal network of smart vending machines designed to make menstrual hygiene and sanitation essentials accessible anytime, anywhere. Our IoT-enabled vending machines are placed in high-footfall public and private locations such as schools, offices, hospitals, hostels, and transport hubs, offering convenient, contactless, and reliable access 24/7. By combining technology, data-driven restocking, and social impact, we are redefining how communities' access everyday health essentials. Our mission is to empower women and promote hygiene equity by ensuring that no one has to compromise their dignity or health due to lack of access.