Building India’s first hyperlocal network of smart vending machines offering instant, 24/7 access to menstrual hygiene and sanitation essentials.
Tendryl Products is building India’s first hyperlocal network of smart vending machines designed to make menstrual hygiene and sanitation essentials accessible anytime, anywhere. Our IoT-enabled vending machines are placed in high-footfall public and private locations such as schools, offices, hospitals, hostels, and transport hubs, offering convenient, contactless, and reliable access 24/7. By combining technology, data-driven restocking, and social impact, we are redefining how communities' access everyday health essentials. Our mission is to empower women and promote hygiene equity by ensuring that no one has to compromise their dignity or health due to lack of access.
2017
Product Launch
Launched our first smart vending machine in Dharavi on 03/10/2017, letting girls and staff access sanitary pads via RFID. By April 2018, 25+ machines with incinerators were installed, boosting access and cutting menstrual waste by 90%.
2022
Company Incorporation
We began as an unregistered partnership and formally incorporated as a private limited company on June 10th, marking a key milestone that reinforced our commitment to compliance, product validation, and expanding our service reach.
2023
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Participated in Nexus Hub Accelerator Programme by ACIR & US Embassy and NSRCEL Women Startup Week, gaining mentorship, network, and strategic guidance to scale Tendryl’s smart vending solutions for menstrual hygiene and sanitation.
2025
Awards
Won the Top 24 Startup award at Maharashtra Startup Week in May 2025, recognizing Tendryl’s innovation in smart vending solutions for menstrual hygiene and sanitation, and highlighting our impact on access and sustainable menstrual waste management.
B2B
Enabling institutions to provide seamless, tech-enabled hygiene access through user-friendly vending and disposal solutions for women’s menstrual health and sanitation.
Client Segment
:
Administrative Services,
Government & Military,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Empowering women and girls with instant, reliable access to menstrual hygiene and sanitation essentials anytime, anywhere.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
