Pragmatech Healthcare Solutions is an impact-driven medtech startup dedicated to reducing cervical cancer incidence in India and LMICs by improving access to and adoption of cervical cancer screening. Our first product - CERVICHECK is India’s first clinically validated self-sampling kit, enabling women to collect cervico-vaginal samples at home for HPV testing, with an extremely low invalid rate of <1% across over 3,000 users. Our solutions are designed for both direct-to-consumer use and public health programs. In addition, we are developing lateral-flow tests for rapid, point-of-care detection of precancerous lesions, complementing our broader cervical screening portfolio. Through innovative, accessible, and reliable screening tools, Pragmatech empowers women, supports early detection, and drives impactful change in women’s health.