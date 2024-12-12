Brands
Pragmatech Healthcare Solutions is an impact-driven Medtech startup committed to increasing access and adoption of cervical cancer screening solutions for India and LMI Countries.
Pragmatech Healthcare Solutions is an impact-driven medtech startup dedicated to reducing cervical cancer incidence in India and LMICs by improving access to and adoption of cervical cancer screening. Our first product - CERVICHECK is India’s first clinically validated self-sampling kit, enabling women to collect cervico-vaginal samples at home for HPV testing, with an extremely low invalid rate of <1% across over 3,000 users. Our solutions are designed for both direct-to-consumer use and public health programs. In addition, we are developing lateral-flow tests for rapid, point-of-care detection of precancerous lesions, complementing our broader cervical screening portfolio. Through innovative, accessible, and reliable screening tools, Pragmatech empowers women, supports early detection, and drives impactful change in women’s health.
2020
Company Incorporation
Raised Funding
Rasied first funding from Venture Center, Pune through the BIRAC Seed Fund
2024
Product Launch
Commercial Manufacturing License from CERVICHECK Self Samplig Kit
B2B
We partner with hospitals, diagnostic labs, and public health programs that conduct HPV testing and increase their collection output with the CERVICHECK Self Sampling kit
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Startup
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our target customers are women seeking convenient, accurate, and private cervical screening solutions, empowering them to take charge of their health through at-home HPV testing with the CERVICHECK self-sampling kit.
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
