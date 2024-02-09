Brands
Praxis Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd. is an award-winning SAP partner, specialised in providing SAP Business One to SMEs of different industries. The company provides enterprises an affordable platform to manage their operations through the business applications of SAP, which is the world’s #1 ERP solutions provider. Praxis is also a Zoho partner, which is the #1 CRM software system, and enables businesses to customise and implement CRM solutions. The company caters majorly to business in Pune as well as Mumbai and the West region of Maharashtra.
Legal Name
:
Praxis Info Solutions Private Limited
Headquarters
:
Pune, Maharashtra, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2009
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
2009
Company Incorporation
