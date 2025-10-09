Prian EMobility Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging leader in India’s electric vehicle charging industry, committed to building a sustainable and self-reliant future through advanced EV charging technology. Our flagship product, the AC Charger, is a Made-in-India solution designed for 4-wheelers, offering safe, reliable, and efficient charging for homes, businesses, and public spaces. We focus on enhancing vehicle life and promoting long-term adoption of electric mobility by providing smart, user-friendly, and affordable charging solutions. Supported by innovative software integration through the Prian App, we enable real-time monitoring, seamless payments, and data-driven insights with our EV CMS. At Prian EMobility, we aim to accelerate the shift towards safe clean energy mobility, empowering India’s transition to a greener and smarter future.