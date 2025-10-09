Brands
Prian EMobility Pvt. Ltd. is powering India’s electric revolution with innovative, Made-in-India EV chargers designed for safety, performance, and a sustainable driving future with solar integration & in house application with Charging Management System (CMS).
Prian EMobility Pvt. Ltd. is an emerging leader in India’s electric vehicle charging industry, committed to building a sustainable and self-reliant future through advanced EV charging technology. Our flagship product, the AC Charger, is a Made-in-India solution designed for 4-wheelers, offering safe, reliable, and efficient charging for homes, businesses, and public spaces. We focus on enhancing vehicle life and promoting long-term adoption of electric mobility by providing smart, user-friendly, and affordable charging solutions. Supported by innovative software integration through the Prian App, we enable real-time monitoring, seamless payments, and data-driven insights with our EV CMS. At Prian EMobility, we aim to accelerate the shift towards safe clean energy mobility, empowering India’s transition to a greener and smarter future.
2021
Awards
IAspire Prian EMobility Pvt. Ltd. has been awarded at the iAspire Event for its innovation in EV charging solutions. Our commitment to sustainable mobility and Made-in-India technology continues to drive us forward.
2023
Product Launch
MASMA Event on 8 July 2023 focused on advancing EV charging infrastructure, showcasing innovative charging solutions, and promoting sustainable mobility with participation from key industry players and technology leaders.
2025
Awards
We are honoured to receive the Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar Award for our outstanding contribution to sustainable mobility and innovation in the EV charging sector.
B2B
Our B2B target segment includes EV charging station operators, automobile dealerships, fleet owners, residential and commercial property developers, and renewable energy companies seeking reliable, Made-in-India AC and DC EV charging solutions.
Client Segment
:
Consumer,
Energy,
Government & Military,
Hardware,
Manufacturing,
Marketplace,
Mobility / Transportation,
SaaS,
Social Media,
Software
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Our B2C target customers are EV car owners, homeowners, and individual users seeking affordable, safe, and smart Made-in-India AC chargers to conveniently charge their vehicles at home or turn their parking spaces into income-generating assets.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
SG Power Pvt. Ltd. is a trusted name in advanced lightning protection and earthing solutions. We specialize in manufacturing ESE Lightning Arresters, SG Earthing Electrodes, Copper Bonded Electrodes, Earthing Chamber Covers, and UL Listed Exothermic Welding Powder, offering unmatched safety and reliability.
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
