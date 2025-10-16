Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
PrideMantra is an online LGBTQIA+ counseling platform providing safe, confidential, and inclusive therapy with licensed professionals to support mental health, relationships, and self-acceptance worldwide.
PrideMantra is a dedicated online counseling platform committed to supporting the LGBTQIA+ community with safe, confidential, and affirming mental health care. We understand the unique challenges faced by individuals across the spectrum of identities, including lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and more. Our team of licensed and compassionate therapists specializes in issues such as coming out, gender identity, relationships, anxiety, depression, self-esteem, and personal growth. With flexible online sessions, personalized therapist matching, and global accessibility, we make it easier for individuals to seek help from the comfort of their own space. At PrideMantra, we believe everyone deserves to live authentically and confidently, and we are here to guide, support, and empower each person on their journey toward mental and emotional well-being.
Legal Name
:
PrideMantra
Headquarters
:
Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2012
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2012
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions