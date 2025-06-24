Brands
Don’t hire a tech leader. Subscribe to one.
We help founders, early-stage startups, and aspiring entrepreneurs turn ideas into real products quickly, efficiently, and with confidence. By combining hands-on technical leadership with strategic insight, we ensure your tech decisions are smart, scalable, and aligned with long-term growth. Our services include: 1) MVP Sprint – Launch a working MVP in weeks, validating assumptions before heavy investment. 2) Fractional CTO Services – Access experienced technical leadership without the cost of a full-time CTO. 3) Product Consulting & Advisory – Strategic guidance on roadmap, architecture, scaling, and engineering best practices. 4) Technology Due Diligence (for VCs & Investors) – Independent audits covering architecture, scalability, code quality, team capability, and technical readiness. By partnering with us, you gain access to dedicated tech leadership that understands the unique challenges founders face in their formative stages. We don’t just solve technical problems—we help you make technology choices with clarity, setting a strong foundation for long-term growth. Our collaborative, founder-focused approach ensures we work alongside you, not above you. Whether you’re launching your first MVP, scaling an existing product, or evaluating a potential investment, with us you don’t just build technology — you build it to last.
Legal Name
:
LANCERS CLUB PVT LTD
Headquarters
:
Bangalore, Karnataka, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2024
No. of Employees
:
<10
Core Team
:
2025
Founding Team Hired
Product Launch
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions