Prolicious veg foods and snacks have double protein (over 20% protein)- to help manage your weight, build muscle and keep you full for longer. We make high protein rich healthy food accessible, convenient and tasty. Double the Protein Double the Fun! Our aim is to make protein rich healthy food accessible, affordable and tasty. Prolicious products are designed to help you feeling full for longer, managing your weight and building strength. At Prolicious, we are on a mission to put health and taste in the same bite.
2020
Company Incorporation
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
