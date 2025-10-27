Brands
Pryass 4 Jobs is a digital platform transforming blue-collar hiring in India, connecting employers with verified workers instantly and empowering job seekers through skill development and digital inclusion.
Pryass 4 Jobs, developed by Pryass Ananth HR Technology Pvt. Ltd., is a bootstrapped HR-tech startup transforming blue-collar workforce hiring across India. The platform connects employers with verified workers for roles such as delivery executives, loaders, warehouse staff, drivers, helpers, and housekeeping employees — ensuring instant and reliable hiring solutions. With a turnover of Up to ₹10 crore in FY2025, Pryass 4 Jobs has built a strong presence in the gig and last-mile delivery sector through its tech-driven sourcing, onboarding, and workforce management system. Beyond hiring, the company focuses on skill development and digital empowerment, offering training in Excel, Google Sheets, Tally, and Delivery Executive programs. Its mission is to digitally empower India’s workforce and make employment access faster, transparent, and inclusive for every worker.
2024
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Selected among the Top 100 Business Plans, Pryass Ananth HR Technology Pvt. Ltd. participated in the Bootcamp and Business Pitch Event held at AIC-NMIMS, Mumbai, on February 1–2, 2024, organized by AIC-NMIMS.
B2B
Pryass 4 Jobs targets businesses across logistics, e-commerce, warehousing, retail, and delivery sectors, providing verified blue-collar manpower solutions for faster, scalable, and cost-efficient workforce hiring.
Client Segment
:
FMCG,
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare,
Travel/Hospitality,
Hyperlocal,
Logistics,
Manufacturing,
Real Estate,
Recruitment,
Retail,
Services,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
Pryass 4 Jobs helps blue-collar workers, delivery executives, and support staff find verified job opportunities quickly, empowering them with digital access to employment and skill development across India.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
