Pryass 4 Jobs, developed by Pryass Ananth HR Technology Pvt. Ltd., is a bootstrapped HR-tech startup transforming blue-collar workforce hiring across India. The platform connects employers with verified workers for roles such as delivery executives, loaders, warehouse staff, drivers, helpers, and housekeeping employees — ensuring instant and reliable hiring solutions. With a turnover of Up to ₹10 crore in FY2025, Pryass 4 Jobs has built a strong presence in the gig and last-mile delivery sector through its tech-driven sourcing, onboarding, and workforce management system. Beyond hiring, the company focuses on skill development and digital empowerment, offering training in Excel, Google Sheets, Tally, and Delivery Executive programs. Its mission is to digitally empower India’s workforce and make employment access faster, transparent, and inclusive for every worker.