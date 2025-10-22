Brands
PSD Realtors is a HIRA registered company to be the leading and the most trusted real estate service provider in the booming industry of real estate with the vision “YOUR PROPERTY OUR PRIORITY”.
We single minded focuses on providing complete property solution and enduring unmatched relationships with our clients. Earning confidence, we specialize in strategic advising Individuals, Corporates, Investors, in taking the right real estate decisions that enable them to maximize their return and ensure satisfaction. Our expert team provides a range of services including Consulting, Marketing and Management of large scale Housing and Commercial projects, Land transactions, Office space leasing and disposition, sale/lease of large Warehouses and Retails. We provide a wide range of services to both buyers and developers, by our thoroughly professional approach and believe of adding value in every business we undertake.
Legal Name
:
PSD Realtors Pvt Ltd
Headquarters
:
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
1992
No. of Employees
:
21 to 40
1992
Company Incorporation
