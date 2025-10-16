Brands
Pyraman is an all-in-one EQMS software to streamline documents, records, and compliance. Simplify quality management with our cloud-based tools.
Pyraman EQMS is an advanced quality and document management system that fosters compliance, process standardization, and operational efficiency. It integrates audit, documentation, and quality control into one platform which is relied upon by international entities.
Legal Name
:
Pyraman Management Solutions
Headquarters
:
Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2000
No. of Employees
:
101 to 150
Core Team
:
1.
Shardul Patel
2.
Mittallee Patel
2000
Company Incorporation
B2B
Client Segment
:
Aerospace & Defense,
Communication,
Manufacturing,
Software,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Startup,
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
User Age
:
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
