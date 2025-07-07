Brands
A complete ecosystem inspired by LGBTQIA+
Q+ is an LGBTQ+ inspired revolution redefining what a lifestyle brand can be. It's a seamless ecosystem uniting online platforms with exclusive offline experiences in fashion, hospitality, art, and living. Q+ brings together bold digital connectivity and aspirational physical spaces, empowering members to live, connect, and belong on their own terms everywhere, every day. No longer asking for space, Q+ becomes the place: an invitation-only world where identity shapes culture, and LGBTQ+ sophistication sets the new standard for authentic living.
Legal Name
:
Q+
Headquarters
:
Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2025
No. of Employees
:
11 to 20
Core Team
:
2025
Product Launch
The official launch event at Chennai where we launched the website, novel and merchandise
Started Generating Revenue
Sales of our novel and merchandise began
B2C
Q+ targets discerning LGBTQ+ individuals and allies who seek authentic connection, aspirational community, and a sophisticated lifestyle that seamlessly blends online innovation with exclusive offline experiences.
User Age
:
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
