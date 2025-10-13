Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
QS HealthCare Services, established in 2009, offers a wide range of medical equipment for both rent and sale, available 24/7 across Hyderabad. Our knowledgeable and dedicated team ensures a smooth experience, assisting customers in choosing the right medical solutions at affordable prices. We offer a comprehensive inventory including oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, hospital beds, IV pumps, syringe pumps, cardiac monitors, suction machines, wheelchairs, NIV devices, and more — all on rental and purchase options.
QS HealthCare Services: Your Trusted Partner in Home Medical Equipment Established in 2009, QS HealthCare Services has proudly served Hyderabad for over a decade, becoming a trusted name in the field of medical equipment rental and sales. With a strong commitment to customer care, reliability, and 24/7 availability, we specialize in providing high-quality medical equipment to patients, caregivers, and healthcare providers — ensuring that essential medical support is never out of reach. A Legacy of Compassion and Excellence Since our inception, QS HealthCare Services has focused on one clear mission: to deliver dependable, accessible, and affordable healthcare equipment to those in need. We understand the critical role that medical equipment plays in recovery, comfort, and quality of life, whether at home, in a clinic, or in a hospital setting. That’s why we’ve built a service model that combines medical expertise, logistical efficiency, and personalized support.
2009
Company Incorporation
This event offers live demos, expert guidance, and insights into home care solutions like oxygen concentrators, hospital beds, CPAP/BiPAP machines, and more. Join us to learn how we make 24/7 healthcare support accessible and affordable for all.
B2B
QS HealthCare Services, established in 2009, offers a wide range of medical equipment for both rent and sale, available 24/7 across Hyderabad. Our knowledgeable and dedicated team ensures a smooth experience, assisting customers in choosing the right medical solutions at affordable prices. We offer a comprehensive inventory including oxygen cylinders, oxygen concentrators, CPAP/BiPAP machines, hospital beds, IV pumps, syringe pumps, cardiac monitors, suction machines, wheelchairs, NIV devices, and more — all on rental and purchase options.
Client Segment
:
HealthTech / MedTech / Healthcare
Target Companies
:
Medium Enterprise
Target Geography
:
B2C
QS HealthCare Services caters to patients, families, and caregivers in Hyderabad seeking reliable, affordable medical equipment for home care, post-surgical recovery, elderly support, or chronic condition management — available 24/7 for rent or purchase.
User Age
:
Less than 18,
18 to 25,
26 to 34,
35 to 45,
46 to 60
User Income
:
Lower Income,
Lower-middle Income,
Upper-middle Income,
High Income
Location
:
Bhumi Agro Industries
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
Frequently Asked Questions