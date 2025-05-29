Brands
Resources
Stories
YSTV
Pioneering Innovative Floating Solar Photovoltaic Solutions for a Sustainable Tomorrow
Quantsolar Technologies Pvt Ltd, founded in 2016 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Pankaj Kumar and Siddhant Agarwal, is India’s leading cleantech company specializing in floating solar power systems. The company pioneers innovative and durable floating platforms designed to withstand extreme water variations, as demonstrated in the India’s first floating solar plant on a pumped-hydro reservoir at Purulia, West Bengal. With over 25 projects and a 200 MWp execution portfolio across major clients such as NTPC, WBSEDCL, SAIL, and CREST, Quantsolar delivers end-to-end design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions. Supported by collaborations with IITs and global institutes, the company holds 18+ patents covering floats, walkways, and anchoring systems. Expanding its footprint with 1.5 GW annual manufacturing capacity in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, Quantsolar aims to make tomorrow sustainable through scalable, high-impact solar innovations.
Legal Name
:
Quantsolar Technologies Private Limited
Headquarters
:
New Delhi, Delhi, India
Business Model
:
Founding Date
:
2016
No. of Employees
:
151 to 250
Core Team
:
2016
Company Incorporation
Incorporation of Quantsolar Technologies Pvt Ltd on 22 June 2016, marking the beginning of India’s journey toward innovative floating solar solutions combining advanced engineering, sustainability, and renewable energy excellence.
2017
Accelerator / Incubator Program
Quantsolar was incubated at the Technology Incubation Centre, IIT Guwahati, on 25 May 2017, receiving an INR 10,00,000 seed funding grant to advance R&D in floating solar technology and accelerate product innovation.
2024
Awards
On July 18, 2024, Quantsolar Technologies Pvt Ltd was honoured with the Renewable Energy Star Award at the NDTV InfraShakti Awards 2024, recognising its pioneering contributions to floating solar technology and sustainable infrastructure.
B2B
Utility-scale developers, municipal corporations, state and central government agencies, public sector and industrial enterprises seeking advanced floating solar, anchoring, and mooring solutions for large water bodies to enable high-efficiency renewable energy generation on untapped aquatic surfaces.
Client Segment
:
AgriTech,
Energy,
Government & Military,
Manufacturing,
Public policy,
NGO/Non-profit/Social Impact,
Technology
Target Companies
:
Small Enterprise,
Medium Enterprise,
Large Enterprise
Target Geography
:
Frequently Asked Questions