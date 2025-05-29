Quantsolar Technologies Pvt Ltd, founded in 2016 by IIT Kharagpur alumni Pankaj Kumar and Siddhant Agarwal, is India’s leading cleantech company specializing in floating solar power systems. The company pioneers innovative and durable floating platforms designed to withstand extreme water variations, as demonstrated in the India’s first floating solar plant on a pumped-hydro reservoir at Purulia, West Bengal. With over 25 projects and a 200 MWp execution portfolio across major clients such as NTPC, WBSEDCL, SAIL, and CREST, Quantsolar delivers end-to-end design, engineering, and manufacturing solutions. Supported by collaborations with IITs and global institutes, the company holds 18+ patents covering floats, walkways, and anchoring systems. Expanding its footprint with 1.5 GW annual manufacturing capacity in Madhya Pradesh and Odisha, Quantsolar aims to make tomorrow sustainable through scalable, high-impact solar innovations.