QuickCart is a hyperlocal delivery platform with its own warehouse and inventory model, designed to bring metro-city level services to villages and Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities. Our mission is to make instant delivery of essentials like groceries, vegetables, snacks, and frozen foods accessible to every corner of India—starting from Sujangarh.
QuickCart is a rapidly growing quick-commerce platform based in Sujangarh, built to redefine how India shops daily essentials. Known for its lightning-fast delivery, as quick as 10 minutes, QuickCart has become Sujangarh’s #1 preferred app for everything from fresh vegetables, groceries, snacks, bakery, ice creams, frozen items, and more. With a 99.2% customer satisfaction rate and thousands of successful orders, QuickCart is not just a delivery app, it's a promise of freshness, speed, and trust. Our smart logistics, real-time tracking, and strong vendor network ensure that every product reaches you in top condition no delays, no compromises. Currently operational in Sujangarh, QuickCart is testing its scalable model to soon deliver across all major cities in India. Our services are active 7 days a week, even during tough weather, Sundays, or peak hours. Whether it’s your morning milk or last-minute snacks for guests, QuickCart delivers anything in minutes. Available now on Google Play Store, the app is under public testing phase and will soon launch with full-scale operations across India.
2025
Product Launch
We’ve launched our 10–90 minutes delivery with 99+ free delivery offer! Now users can enjoy fast delivery of 1000+ products including food, veggies & essentials—perfect for busy days, emergencies, and hassle-free shopping from home.
B2C
If you want anything in minutes, just open QuickCart! Perfect for pregnant women, elders, or anyone without a bike—get groceries, veggies, food & 1000+ products delivered fast, right at your doorstep—all in one app.
Bhumi Agro Industries is a Madhya Pradesh-based agricultural company dedicated to empowering Indian farmers with high-quality, eco-friendly solutions. Our product range includes Plant Growth Promoters, Bio Pesticides, Bio Fungicides, Flower Boosters, Mix Micronutrients, and Fertilizers. With a mission to promote sustainable farming, we serve growers and distributors across rural and urban regions. Our products are scientifically tested, farmer-approved, and tailored to enhance productivity while protecting the environment.
